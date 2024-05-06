 Skip navigation
Ravens OL Andrew Vorhees looks strong, moving well after tearing ACL at 2023 Combine

  
Published May 6, 2024 07:03 AM

Offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees isn’t part of the Ravens 2024 rookie class, but he is trying to get on the field for the first time in the NFL.

Vorhees tore his ACL while working out at the 2023 Scouting Combine, which left him to fall to the Ravens in the seventh round despite extensive starting experience at USC. Vorhees spent the year rehabbing, but he was back on the field at the team’s rookie minicamp and head coach John Harbaugh gave a positive update on his condition.

“He looked very well-trained,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He’s been here basically working out for a whole year. He was already a strong guy. He’s moving his feet well, he’s been studying for a whole year. I thought he looked like how you’d expect him to look.”

The Ravens have three starting spots to fill on their offensive line heading into the 2024 season and Vorhees could wind up winning one of them if all continues to go well in his return to action.