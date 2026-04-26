Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti made call to draft RB Adam Randall in the fifth round

Ownership has its privileges.

For Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, one of those privileges came in the fifth round of the draft on Saturday. For the first time since he bought the team, Bisciotti made the choice on one of the team’s draft picks.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a press conference that selecting former Clemson running back Adam Randall was Bisciotti’s call.

“When we were down in Florida, Steve was begging for a draft pick and he owns the team,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “I said, ‘Yes, Steve, of course you can have a draft pick.’ So we decided on our last fifth-round pick. He did his research and studied the tape, talked to people. He has a really good relationship with the Clemson head coach.

Randall ran 168 times for 814 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 36 passes for 254 yards and three scores as a member of Dabo Swinney’s team in 2025. That caught Bisciotti’s eye, but earning a role in a backfield with Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and Rasheen Ali will be up to Randall.