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Ravens sign second-round pick Zion Young

  
Published May 19, 2026 06:43 PM

The Ravens have signed all of their 2026 draft picks.

Second-rounder Zion Young became the final member of the group to sign on Tuesday. The edge rusher signed a four-year deal with the team.

Young had 42 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles for Missouri last season. It was his second season at the school after opening his college time with two seasons at Michigan State.

Trey Hendrickson became the big addition to the Ravens’ edge rusher group after the team pulled out of the Maxx Crosby trade. Young joins Tavius Robinson, Mike Green, and Adisa Isaac as options to join him in the lineup.