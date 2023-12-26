Ravens take 10-5 lead after picking Brock Purdy off for second time

The Ravens weren’t able to turn their first interception of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy into points, but the second time proved to be the charm.

Marlon Humphrey corralled a pass that fellow cornerback Brandon Stephens deflected and the Ravens took over near midfield. Passes to Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, and Odell Beckham picked up first downs and Lamar Jackson then hit tight end Isaiah Likely to set up a fourth down from the 49ers’ 1-yard-line. Running back Gus Edwards plowed into the end zone and the Ravens now lead 10-5 with 9:35 left in the first half.

Jackson is 10-of-17 for 70 yards and Edwards is now up to 12 touchdowns on the season.

Purdy is 6-of-12 for 127 yards, but the first interception came in the end zone to kill a scoring chance and the second came after the 49ers defense stoned the Ravens to force a short Justin Tucker field goal. It’s the third time this season that Purdy has thrown multiple interceptions in a game.