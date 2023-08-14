Ravens to activate J.K. Dobbins off PUP

The Ravens have cleared the way for running back J.K. Dobbins to return to practice.

Baltimore is activating Dobbins off the physically unable to perform list on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Dobbins, 24, has been on the PUP list while recovering from a knee injury. But there has also been speculation that Dobbins is not pleased with his contract as the second-round pick of the 2020 draft enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Last week, head coach John Harbaugh said he was expecting Dobbins to be back “very soon,” while noting that it was up to Dobbins to determine when he would get on the practice field.

Dobbins tore his ACL during the 2021 preseason. He appeared in eight games last year and recorded 520 yards rushing, averaging 5.78 yards per carry.

As a rookie, Dobbins averaged 6.0 yards per carry in 15 games and scored nine touchdowns.

The Ravens will have a pair of joint practices with the Commanders this week.