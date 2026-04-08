Ravens to introduce new uniform collection on April 16

The Ravens will be making some news on the fashion front next week.

The team announced that they will be revealing a new uniform collection on April 16. They will do so at an event featuring head coach Jesse Minter and a group of former Ravens players that will include Terrell Suggs, Jamal Lewis and others.

“From the outset, our objective was clear: evolve a uniform that has become iconic, and only move forward if we could truly make it better,” senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs said in a statement. “After more than two years of design, iteration, and collaboration, we believe we’ve done just that—delivering a look that feels both modern and unmistakably Ravens.”

The Ravens introduced purple helmets in 2024 and they’ve added some other alternate looks over the years, but they have not made significant changes to their main look in over two decades.