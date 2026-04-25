Ravens will face Cowboys in Rio on September 27

The Ravens closed out the original Cowboys Stadium by beating Dallas on a Saturday night in December 2008. The Ravens will now be the visiting team for the Cowboys’ first-ever international home game.

The NFL announced on Friday night that the Ravens and Cowboys will play in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, September 27. It will be a Week 3 game, televised by CBS at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Most international games currently land in standalone windows. This one won’t, but it likely will be the top national game that afternoon — likely generating the biggest audience of the day.

In 2024 and 2025, the Brazilian game came in Week 1. This year, the 49ers and Rams will instead play in Australia to get things started.

Those are the only two games with both teams known. The other 270 will be announced in the next few weeks.