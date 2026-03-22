Ravens’ win total set at over/under 11.5, best in NFL

New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter is taking over a team with very high expectations.

The betting odds have the Ravens’ win total at over/under 11.5, the highest win total in the NFL. That means Minter’s team would have to go at least 12-5 to exceed expectations in Year One.

In 2025 the Ravens finished a disappointing 8-9, leading to the departure of head coach John Harbaugh. Minter was brought in to take the Ravens back to where they were in 2024, when they went 12-5. That’s where expectations are this year.

Behind the Ravens, nine teams are tied for the next-highest win total: The Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Lions, Packers, Rams, Eagles, Seahawks and 49ers all have their win totals set at over/under 10.5.