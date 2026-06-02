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Ravens WR Rashod Bateman not participating in OTAs because of a personal matter

  
Published June 2, 2026 03:50 PM

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is absent from organized team activities, and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said some “personal things” have kept Bateman away.

Bateman, though, has been in the building for much of the offseason.

“Yeah, Bate’s been around,” Doyle said, via video from Giana Han of the Baltimore Banner. “He’s dealing with some personal things, so he hasn’t been here for a little bit. He was here that first week, and we were able to work him in quite a bit. Then, he was here pretty much the whole offseason, every day. He’s an early morning guy, so a lot of times I’d be going to work out, and he’s in there doing stuff by himself at times. I’ve been pleased with him. Obviously, . . . we’re working with the guys who are here, and guys who aren’t, we’re expecting them to be working kind of on their own. But I’m excited for him to get back in here at training camp and keep rolling.”

Bateman dealt with a high right ankle sprain last season, and caught only 19 passes for a career-low 224 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games.