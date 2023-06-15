Ray Lewis III, son of Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, dies at 28

Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis (pictured), has died, according to TMZ.com . He was 28.

Ray III played at Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida. He played college football at Miami (Fla.), Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Union.

“Great young man and a better teammate,” Virginia Union coach Diego Ryland told TMZ.com. “The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray.”

Most recently, Ray III played for the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football League. He was also pursuing a career in the music industry.

We extend our condolences to his family, friends, coaches, and teammates.