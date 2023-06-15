 Skip navigation
Ray Lewis III, son of Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, dies at 28

  
Published June 15, 2023 03:35 PM
sn2cN0ldBRDg
June 14, 2023 12:04 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into the greatest players to represent Baltimore in the 21st century who aren't QBs, including Justin Tucker, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Marshal Yanda and Jonathan Ogden.

Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis (pictured), has died, according to TMZ.com . He was 28.

Ray III played at Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida. He played college football at Miami (Fla.), Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Union.

“Great young man and a better teammate,” Virginia Union coach Diego Ryland told TMZ.com. “The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray.”

Most recently, Ray III played for the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football League. He was also pursuing a career in the music industry.

We extend our condolences to his family, friends, coaches, and teammates.