RB Cam Skattebo has visited with Browns, Cardinals, Giants

Running back Cam Skattebo had a big year to lead Arizona State to the College Football Playoff.

Recently he’s taken a few pre-draft visits with teams as he gears up for the main event next week.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Skattebo has visited with the Cardinals, Browns, and Giants already. He has two more visits lined up with undisclosed teams.

Skattebo, 23, started his college career at Sacramento State, an FCS program. He then transferred to Arizona State in 2023, rushing for 783 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season with the program. He put up 1,711 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns in 13 games in 2024, also catching 45 passes for 605 yard with three TDs. He also completed a 42-yard touchdown pass in the playoff loss to the Peach Bowl.