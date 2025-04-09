RB Omarion Hampton among Wednesday’s visitors to Steelers

The Steelers have been seen as a potential landing spot for a quarterback in the early part of the draft, but they’re spending time with one of the top prospects at a different position on Wednesday.

Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the team is meeting with running back Omarion Hampton. Hampton is one of several backs who are generally ranked behind Ashton Jeanty near the top of this year’s class.

Hampton ran for 1,660 yards and posted 17 total touchdowns during his final season at North Carolina and he was a second-team All-American after each of the last two seasons.

The Steelers saw Najee Harris leave as a free agent last month and they signed Kenneth Gainwell to go with Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson in the backfield.

Fittipaldo reports that the Steelers are also visiting with former Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon and former Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon.