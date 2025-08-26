 Skip navigation
RB Travis Homer, LB Amen Ogbongbemiga to IR as Bears reach 53 players

  
Published August 26, 2025 06:22 PM

Running back Travis Homer and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga are not on the Bears’ initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season, but they could be back later in the year.

Both players were placed on injured reserve as part of the Bears’ final cuts on Tuesday. They were designated to return, so they could return after missing the first four games of the season.

The Bears activated cornerback Jaylon Johnson and punter Tory Taylor, which leaves them eligible to play in Week 1.

They also waived or released defensive backs Tysheem Johnson and Mekhi Garner; offensive linemen Doug Kramer, Jordan McFadden, Bill Murray, and Ricky Stromberg; wide receivers Maurice Alexander, JP Richardson, Tyler Scott, and Miles Boykin; running back Brittain Brown; long snapper Luke Elkin; defensive linemen Jonathan Ford, Jamree Kromah, Zacch Pickens, and Tanoh Kpassagnon; and tight end Stephen Carlson.