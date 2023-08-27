Recruiting violations from Herm Edwards’s tenure result in Arizona State imposing one-year postseason ban

Former Jets and Chiefs coach Herm Edwards left Arizona State last year under the cloud of an NCAA investigation. The school has now taken specific action against the football program.

Via Doug Haller of TheAthletic.com, Arizona State will self-impose a one-year postseason ban for the 2023 season.

That does not resolve the situation completely. The NCAA might still attempt to impose other sanctions, arising from alleged recruiting violations that happened on Edwards’s watch. (Indeed, the self-imposed punishment is meaningless if Arizona State doesn’t even qualify for a postseason game.)

Arizona State’s athletic director is Ray Anderson. He previously served as the NFL’s executive V.P. of football operations. Before that, he was an agent; Edwards was one of his clients.

Edwards has since returned to ESPN, as an on-air analyst.

Per TheAthletic.com, the investigation arises from allegations that Edwards hosted recruits during the 15-month, no-contact period during the COVID-19 pandemic.