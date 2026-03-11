Regarding James Pearce Jr., Rickea Jackson told court she was “in fear of my life”

In a petition filed following the February 7 incident during which Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. allegedly rammed her car repeatedly, WNBA player Rickea Jackson told a court that she was “in fear of my life,” according to ESPN. She also said she believed that, without court intervention, “James will kill me.”

She further explained that Pearce “verbally and physically abused me on more than one occasion.”

Her request for a temporary protective order was previously granted. A permanent injunction hearing is set for April 21.

Currently, Pearce is not permitted to make contact with Jackson or to be within 500 feet of her home, 500 feet of her place of employment, or 100 feet of her vehicle.

Earlier this week, ESPN reported that at least seven 911 calls preceded Pearce’s arrest. He faces five felony counts from the February 7 incident. His lawyers have professed his innocence.

The NFL is reviewing the situation under the Personal Conduct Policy. Pearce could be placed on paid leave until the criminal case is resolved.

The Falcons also could cut him. If Pearce had been drafted in round seven of the 2025 draft and not round one, they surely would have by now.

That’s not a criticism of the Falcons. It’s a basic reality of pro football, for any team.