Reggie Barlow wins XFL coach of the year award

  
Published May 2, 2023 04:45 PM
May 1, 2023 01:45 PM
Look back on every exciting touchdown scored in the third week of the 2023 USFL season.

The D.C. Defenders emerge from the 10-game XFL season with nine wins. That helped make their head coach the XFL coach of the year.

The league announced the honor on Tuesday, more than a week after the first full season of XFL action since 2001.

Barlow, 51, spent eight years as a player in the NFL. He served as the head coach at Alabama State and Virginia State, two HBCU institutions, from 2007 through 2021.

The Defenders face Bob Stoops and the Arlington Renegades this weekend for the XFL championship.