Reggie Bush sues NCAA, USC, Pac-12 for NIL compensation during his college career

The sea change in college football has restored Reggie Bush’s Heisman Trophy. Bush is now rightfully looking for more.

Via Shehan Jeyarajah of CBSSports.com, Bush has sued the NCAA, USC, and the Pac-12 (or whatever is left of it) for name, image, and likeness compensation during his career.

“This case is not just about seeking justice for Reggie Bush,” lawyer Evan Selik said in a statement. “It’s about setting a precedent for the fair treatment of all college athletes. Our goal is to rectify this injustice and pave the way for a system where athletes are rightfully recognized, compensated and treated fairly or their contributions.”

“We appreciate that the new administration at USC is trying to pick up the pieces of the former administrations’ unjust and improper handling of Reggie Bush, however the delay in fixing this speaks volumes,” added lawyer Levi G. McCathern II.

Bush previously sued the NCAA for defamation, after a spokesperson claimed Bush was involved in “pay-for-play arrangements.”

Days before the 2006 draft, a report surfaced that Bush’s family had received benefits from an agency that had hoped to represent him. When Bush hired a different firm, things got ugly. Bush was never accused of directly receiving money, from anyone.

In a far different environment, the report sparked investigations and punishments and the removal of Bush’s Heisman for the 2005 season. Now that the NIL worm has sharply turned, players everywhere are receiving compensation in the form of NIL payments.

The most obvious issue arising from the news of the lawsuit is the question of whether Bush’s effort to recover compensation from nearly 20 years ago is barred by any applicable statutes of limitations. The antitrust issues that ultimately forced the NIL floodgates open were hiding in plain sight, for decades, before a legal assault commenced in recent years.

The argument is simple, and it could have been made by anyone at any time. The NCAA’s rulebook has been nothing more than a device for allowing the various colleges and conferences to band together and refuse not only to pay players but also to prevent them from getting money elsewhere.

The second ov erall pick in 2006, Bush played for the Saints, Dolphins, Lions, 49ers, and Bills in 11 NFL seasons.