Renaldo Hill leaving Chargers to join Dolphins; Chargers plan to promote Derrick Ansley to DC

  
Published February 20, 2023 05:43 AM
nbc_pft_paytononpushplay_230217
February 17, 2023 09:11 AM
Sean Payton says he'll make regular use of the ability to shove a runner from behind until the NFL changes the rule. Peter King says it's "dumb" that it's still allowed and would be "shocked" if it doesn't get changed.

The Chargers hired a new offensive coordinator recently and they’ll have a new defensive coordinator in 2023 as well.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Renaldo Hill is leaving his post as the Chargers defensive coordinator in order to join the Dolphins coaching staff. Hill will be the defensive pass game coordinator in Miami.

Hill worked for Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for two years when Fangio was the head coach in Denver before going to the Chargers when Brandon Staley, who also worked under Fangio, became their head coach.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chargers plan to promote Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator. He has been the defensive backs coach for the last two seasons and has coordinator experience from his time at the University of Tennessee. Assistant defensive backs coach Tommy Donatell is expected to become the secondary coach and pass game coordinator in another move.

The Chargers hired Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator after firing Joe Lombardi, so Staley’s staff will have new voices leading on both sides of the ball.