Renovations to Bengals’ stadium hinge on a deal to pay for them

  
Published September 17, 2024 11:26 PM

Often, the game of stadium politics involve letting the cat out of the bag before the source of the bag to pay for the cat has been determined.

In Cincinnati, a $1.2 billion renovation plan for Paycor Stadium has been revealed. As usual, however, it hinges on who will pay for it.

As to Paycor Stadium, the first question becomes working out a new lease. The current one expires in 2026.

So that’s the challenge. Work out a lease. Figure out who will pay what. At a time when more and more taxpayers don’t want to pay for stadiums used by franchises with values that keep going up and up and up.

They’ll need to work it out. And the clock is ticking. And everyone knows by now what the options are if a deal can’t be done.