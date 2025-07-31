 Skip navigation
Report: 345 Park Avenue shooter bought assault rile from casino coworker

  
Published July 30, 2025 08:49 PM

The man who killed four and seriously injured another at the building that houses the NFL’s offices bought the gun from a coworker at a Las Vegas casino.

Via the Associated Press, the New York Police Department has said that 27-year-old Shane Tamura purchased the AR-15-style rifle from his supervisor at the Horseshoe Las Vegas.

The supervisor, whose name has not yet been released, legally bought the AR-15-style rifle for $1,400. It’s not known whether the sale of the gun from the supervisor to Tamura was legal.

The supervisor has cooperated with police, and he has yet to be charged.

Tamura, who had a history of mental illness, had a note in his possession attributing his issues on CTE due to playing football.

Meanwhile, the first of the four victims was laid to rest on Wednesday. Julia Hyman, 27, was buried after a service at a Manhattan synagogue.

She had worked at Rudin Management, which owns the building. She was shot and killed on the 33rd floor of the building.