Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: 49ers believe Brock Purdy injured his ulnar collateral ligament

  
Published January 29, 2023 03:51 PM
From both the 49ers and Cowboys defensive coordinators to players who could make or break their teams' Super Bowl chances, Mike Florio and Peter King outline who must step up in the Conference Championships.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy injured his elbow in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the team needs an MRI to determine the severity of the injury .

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team believes that Purdy, who returned to the game but clearly couldn’t throw, injured his ulnar collateral ligament. The MRI will show whether or not the UCL is ruptured and a negative result would lead to a six-week recovery period for Purdy. A rupture would lead to a longer timeline, but it’s not clear exactly how long.

UCL tears are common for baseball pitchers and they are typically repaired with what’s known as Tommy John surgery. That carries a lengthy recovery time, but the outlook isn’t the same for quarterbacks because of the differences in throwing motions.

The results of the MRI will have some impact on what the 49ers do at quarterback this offseason, so there will be a lot of eyes on the test results in San Francisco on Monday.