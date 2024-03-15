Report: 49ers have “strong interest” in De’Vondre Campbell

The last game that linebacker De’Vondre Campbell played as a member of the Packers was against the 49ers and the next game he plays may be as a member of the NFC West club.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that the 49ers have “strong interest” in signing Campbell to a contract for the 2024 season.

The 49ers have already tried to sign one linebacker as a free agent this week. They had a verbal agreement with Eric Kendricks, but Kendricks backed out of it and opted to sign with the Cowboys instead.

Campbell was released by the Packers, so, like Kendricks, signing him would not factor into the NFL’s formula for determining compensatory draft picks. The veteran had 75 tackles for the Packers last season and he had eight tackles in the 49ers’ divisional round win over Green Bay.