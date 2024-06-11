Report: 49ers’ latest offer to Brandon Aiyuk is in range of $26 million per year

The 49ers and receiver Brandon Aiyuk continue to remain at impasse as to the value of his next contract. The draft came and went without a trade to a new team, which means no other team was willing to both give Aiyuk what he wants by way of money and the 49ers what they want by way of compensation.

Barring a trade that would include draft picks in 2025 at the earliest (or perhaps one or more veteran players now), the only viable option is for the 49ers to work out a deal with Aiyuk or tell him he needs to play this year for $14.1 million — which is more than $20 million below the top of the market.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area, Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle recently said that the team’s most recent offer to Aiyuk is in the range of $26 million per year.

That’s well below the $35 million high-water mark set last week by Justin Jefferson. It also would trail the likes of A.J. Brown ($32 million), Jaylen Waddle ($28.25 million), and Amon-Ra St. Brown ($28 million, as a practical matter). It would put Aiyuk ahead of Tyreek Hill, who’s at $25 million per year when the phoney-baloney final-year package of $45 million is ignored.

Assuming a four-year extension with a new-money average of $26 million, the five-year contract would have a value of $118.1 million at signing. That’s $23.62 million per year. Structure of the offer also becomes important.

Whatever the 49ers are offering, Aiyuk clearly wants more. Otherwise, a deal would be done.

He skipped last week’s mandatory minicamp. The next question is whether he’ll show up to training camp without a new deal.

Last year, defensive end Nick Bosa held out deep into camp before turning his fifth-year option into a long-term deal. Time will tell whether Aiyuk will have to do the same.

And whether it will work.