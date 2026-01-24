 Skip navigation
Report: 49ers OC Klay Kubiak removes his name from consideration for head coaching jobs

  
Published January 24, 2026 02:28 PM

49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak has removed himself from consideration for head coaching vacancies, Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports.

He had interviewed with the Raiders and Steelers. Pittsburgh is nearing a deal with Mike McCarthy for its opening.

Kubiak is in his fifth season with the 49ers, his first as the team’s offensive coordinator. Although Kubiak doesn’t call the plays under head coach Kyle Shanahan, he is heavily involved in the game planning.

The 49ers were seventh in total yards and 10th in scoring this season.

Klay and Klint, the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator who also has been a head coaching candidate in this hiring cycle, are the sons of former Broncos and Texans head coach Gary Kubiak. Gary Kubiak won Super Bowl 50 with Denver.

The Raiders have Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Klint Kubiak, Rams offensive coordinator Mike Lafleur, former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula and Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb among their candidates.