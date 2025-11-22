Report: 49ers void WR Brandon Aiyuk’s $26.15 million in guarantees for 2026

The 49ers probably wish receiver Brandon Aiyuk hadn’t changed his mind at the last minute about a possible trade to the Steelers.

Since that moment, Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension that, with his fifth-year option, put him under contract through 2028. He played in seven games, catching 25 passes for 374 yards, before suffering a torn ACL. He hasn’t played since then.

Now, with Aiyuk otherwise owed $26.15 million fully guaranteed in 2026, TheAthletic.com reports that the 49ers have voided the future guarantees. The team argued that Aiyuk, per the report, “failed to attend meetings and declined to participate in other team activities in recent months.”

And while this otherwise would have set the stage for a high-stakes grievance, Aiyuk reportedly decided not to contest the move.

The situation suggests the 49ers will release Aiyuk after the season. He also could be traded, in theory. His next team would assume the non-guaranteed financial obligation next season.

The easiest move at this point would be a clean break. The 49ers will have $29.585 million in cap charges to absorb. If he’s released with a post-June 1 designation, the cap hits would be $8.338 million in 2026 and $21.247 million in 2027.

Either way, Aiyuk will exit with $48.15 million for two years — and only seven games.