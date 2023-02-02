 Skip navigation
Report: Aaron Glenn is expected to meet with Cardinals again

  
Published February 2, 2023 07:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into why Brian Flores could fit the Cardinals and the upcoming head coach interviews that Arizona will be conducting.

There are two head coaching searches currently going on in the NFL and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is involved in both of them.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that Glenn is expected to have a second meeting with the Cardinals about their head coaching vacancy. Glenn had his first interview with the team last month.

Glenn is also slated for a second interview with the Colts, although their hiring process is expected to move into a third round of interviews before the team makes any hire.

Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, and Arizona’s current defensive coordinator Vance Joseph are others who are still believed to be in the mix for the Cardinals job.