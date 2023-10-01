Report: Aaron Rodgers rejoined the Jets on Saturday

He’s back.

Nearly three weeks after suffering a torn Achilles tendon on the fourth play from scrimmage in the Week 1 game against the Bills, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has rejoined the Jets.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that Rodgers attended the Saturday night team meeting, and that he’ll be present for Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Rodgers’s ability to travel from California hinged on receiving medical clearance to fly, following the surgery to repair the injury.

It’s unknown what he’ll be doing, and where he will be, during the game. It would be useful for the Jets to have him involved in the process of keeping quarterback Zach Wilson calm and focused and confident.

Whether that extra positive voice would drown own the 70,000 or so negative ones remains to be seen.