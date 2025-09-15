 Skip navigation
Report: Alex Highsmith unlikely to be placed on IR with ankle injury

  
Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks with an ankle injury, but it may not be as bad as the team initially feared.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Highsmith is not likely to be placed on injured reserve.

That’s an indication that Highsmith will be sidelined for fewer than four weeks as he recovers from the ankle injury.

Head coach Mike Tomlin is next slated to speak with the media on Tuesday.

In his sixth season, Highsmith has a sack and three quarterback hits so far in 2025.

He registered 6.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits in 11 games last season.

The Steelers will be on the road to play the Patriots in Week 3.