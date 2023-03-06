Report: Andrew Vorhees believed to have torn ACL after Combine injury

Offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees’ trip to the Scouting Combine did not turn out as hoped.

Vorhees went down with an injury during drills on Sunday and it appears to be a major injury. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that it is believed to be a torn ACL for the former USC starter.

If that injury is confirmed, Vorhees will be facing an extended rehab that could wipe out his entire rookie season. Vorhees did do the bench press in Indianapolis on Monday and completed 38 reps of 225 pounds.

Vorhees made 37 starts in college and 25 of them came at right guard. He was an All-American during his final college season.