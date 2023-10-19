Report: Andrus Peat to play LT, Cam Erving to play RT for Saints Thursday night

Trevor Penning started the first five games of the season at left tackle for the Saints, but the team moved him to the bench last week and reportedly won’t be moving him back to the starting lineup on Thursday night despite the absence of his replacement.

James Hurst was ruled out with the ankle injury he suffered last week and Ed Werder of ESPN reports that veteran Andrus Peat will get the nod at left tackle against the Jaguars. Peat’s only other start this season came at left guard in Week Four.

Penning was a 2022 first-round pick, so both the initial benching and this week’s decision are strong signs that things are not developing as hoped for him in New Orleans.

Werder also reports that the Saints are elvating Cam Erving to play right tackle. Ryan Ramczyk is out with a concussion.