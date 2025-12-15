Report: Anthony Richardson cleared to resume football activities

The Colts coaxed Philip Rivers out of retirement last week and they may be getting another one of their former starting quarterbacks back on the practice field soon.

According to multiple reports, Anthony Richardson has been cleared to resume football activities. Richardson has been out since fracturing an orbital bone while working out ahead of Indianapolis’ Week 6 game against the Cardinals.

The Colts have not formally designated Richardson for return from injured reserve at this point and no word from the team if they plan to do so this week, but that would be a necessary step to get him back into practice. The move would create a 21-day window for Richardson to work out with the team and that would run through the end of the regular season.

As of now, that would also mark the end of the Colts’ campaign as they are currently out of playoff position in the AFC. It’s unclear if there would be any thought of playing Richardson before the curtain officially drops on their season, but Richardson remains under contract through next season so any practice time he does get could be seen as a jump start on his offseason work.