Report: Anthony Richardson may return to practice on Saturday

There is some good news on the injury front for Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder reports Richardson may return to practice as soon as Saturday after suffering a dislocated pinky during Thursday night’s preseason matchup with the Ravens.

Richardson’s X-rays on his pinky were negative at halftime during the game after Indianapolis’ medical staff had popped the joint back into place.

The Colts players have Friday off before getting back on the field on Saturday. Holder notes that if Richardson can throw the ball effectively, he’s likely to participate.

Richardson completed 2-of-3 passes for 21 yards before exiting Thursday’s game.