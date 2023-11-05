Report: Antonio Pierce “has a shot” at keeping the Raiders job beyond 2023

The last time the Raiders had an interim head coach, he didn’t get much consideration to keep the job. This time, it apparently will happen. If it’s earned.

Via Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Antonio Pierce “has a shot” to keep the position he has inherited from Josh McDaniels, who was fired late Tuesday.

In 2021, special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia went 8-5 and took the Raiders to the playoffs, where they almost beat the Bengals. But owner Mark Davis didn’t seriously consider keeping Bisaccia and G.M. Mike Mayock, at least for one more year.

Pierce presumably would have to turn things around, quickly, to get a shot at keeping the job. If he does, it would be ludicrous for Davis — the common denominator in more than a decade of dysfunction — to not keep Pierce.