Report: Arena Football League eyeing Jeff Fisher as commissioner

The Arena Football League is courting former Titans head coach Jeff Fisher as commissioner, Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com reports.

Fisher, 66, currently is with the ownership group of the AFL’s Nashville Kats.

Some of the league’s owners want Fisher to replace current commissioner Lee Hutton, at least temporarily.

The fledgling league began with 16 teams, but the Minnesota Myth, Philadelphia Soul, Iowa Rampage and Georgia Force have folded. Thus, 12 teams remain in operation.

Fisher coached the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans for 17 seasons and is the winningest coach in franchise history. He was the coach of the 1999 team that went to the Super Bowl and finished 142-120 overall with the team.

He then coached the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams for five seasons.