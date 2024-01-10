Report: Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King to interview with Chargers

Another name has emerged as part of the Chargers’ search for a new General Manager.

Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports that Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King is set to interview with the team. It’s the first time King’s name has come up in conjunction with a G.M. opening, although Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham is part of the search in Washington.

King played tight end for the Panthers and Cardinals from 2006 to 2013. He joined the Bears’ scouting department after ending his playing career and moved into his current job in 2022.

The Chargers fired General Manager Tom Telesco during the regular season and JoJo Wooten finished out the year as the interim G.M.