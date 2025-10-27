Report: Bengals LB Shaka Heyward has a hairline fracture of his fibula

The Bengals lost linebacker Shaka Heyward to a leg injury during Sunday’s loss to the Jets and it looks like they’ll be without him for the near future as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Heyward suffered a hairline fracture to his fibula. Heyward is expected to miss around four weeks as a result of the injury and that makes him a candidate to land on injured reserve.

Heyward played a core special teams role in the first eight weeks of the season and has 10 tackles on the year. He had six tackles and a forced fumble while playing a similar role during the 2024 season.

The Bengals host the Bears in Week 9 and they will have a bye in Week 10.