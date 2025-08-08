Report: Bilhal Kone tore his ACL, MCL in Thursday’s preseason game

It looked back when it happened. It looked bad based on John Harbaugh’s reaction. It unfortunately apparently is bad.

Ravens rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone tore the anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in Thursday’s preseason game against the Colts, Jordan Schultz reports. Kone will miss his entire rookie season.

The sixth-round pick was injured on an incompletion with 12 seconds left in the first quarter. He immediately grabbed his left knee, and his teammates motioned for the training staff.

The team’s medical staff placed Kone’s leg in a vacuum splint, and he was carted off the field.

He had one tackle before leaving.