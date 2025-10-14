Report: Bill Callahan is leaving Titans after the firing of his son

Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan is leaving the team after it fired his son, Brian, on Monday, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

Bill Callahan, who is considered one of the top offensive line coaches in the league, left the Browns in the 2024 offseason to join his son’s staff.

Yet, the offensive line’s breakdowns have played a big part in the Titans’ 4-19 record under Brian Callahan.

The Titans used the seventh overall pick on offensive lineman JC Latham in 2024, but Latham has struggled in his two seasons. He started at left tackle as a rookie before moving to right tackle this season.

Left tackle Dan Moore, who signed as a free agent in the offseason to play, and center Lloyd Cushenberry, who signed in the 2024 market, also have not lived up to expectations.

Bill Callahan is credited with developing several top offensive linemen, including Hall of Famer Alan Faneca, Brandon Scherff, Trent Williams, Tyron Smith and Zack Martin.

Scott Fuchs, who Bill Callahan selected to be his assistant offensive line coach, is expected to take over the position for the rest of the season.

Bill Callahan was the head coach of the Raiders in 2002-03, compiling a 15-17 record. He also went 3-8 as the interim coach in Washington in 2019.