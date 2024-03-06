Report: Broncos give Russell Wilson permission to speak with other teams

Russell Wilson won’t officially be released until the start of the new league year, but he has effectively already hit the open market.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Denver has given Wilson permission to begin speaking and meeting with other teams in their home cities.

The Broncos announced earlier in the week that they will release Wilson. Because of the cap implications, the club won’t actually make the move official until next week.

Wilson, 35, completed 66.4 percent of his passes for a career-low 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

It’s unclear what the market for Wilson’s services will be. But because the Broncos are on the hook for his 2024 salary, Wilson could take a veteran minimum deal with his new team.

Either way, Wilson’s now available to meet with any team that would like to have him.