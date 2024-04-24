 Skip navigation
Report: Broncos have done a lot of work on Oregon QB Bo Nix

  
Published April 23, 2024 10:05 PM

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning said the Broncos are “very interested” in Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. But McCarthy apparently isn’t the only top-rated quarterback prospect the Broncos have interest in.

Albert Breer of athlonsports.com reports the Broncos have quietly done a lot of work on Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.

The team had an hour-long Zoom with him on March 7 before coach Sean Payton and others attended a private workout with him 11 days later.

The Broncos have the 12th overall pick, and they don’t have a second-round choice to use as compensation to move up in the first round. So, they may have to sit and wait their turn, taking whatever quarterback is there.

Denver officially added Zach Wilson on Tuesday in a trade with the Jets. He joins Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci on the depth chart.