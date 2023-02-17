Report: Broncos hire Ben Kotwica as special teams coordinator, Mike Westoff as assistant head coach

The Broncos have hired Ben Kotwica as special teams coordinator and Mike Westhoff as assistant head coach to oversee special teams, Jeff Legwold of ESPN reports.

Westhoff has ties to head coach Sean Payton, having served as the Saints’ special teams coordinator in 2017-18 before retiring. From 2009-12, Westhoff was special teams coordinator for the Jets under Rex Ryan, who is a top candidate for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator job.

Westhoff’s special teams assistant with the Jets was Kotwica.

Kotwica’s career as a special teams coordinator has taken him to the Jets (2013), Washington (2014-18) and the Falcons (2019-20). He was the Vikings’ assistant special teams coordinator last season.

Westhoff, 75, indicated he was interviewing with the Broncos in a social media post Thursday, writing he was on his way to “Denver to meet an old friend.”