 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Broncos hire Ben Kotwica as special teams coordinator, Mike Westoff as assistant head coach

  
Published February 17, 2023 10:24 AM
nbc_pft_rexryanbroncos_230216
February 16, 2023 08:41 AM
According to reports, Rex Ryan interviewed for Denver's defensive coordinator opening and “emerged as a top candidate.” Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess whether or not he'd be a good fit in Denver with Sean Payton.

The Broncos have hired Ben Kotwica as special teams coordinator and Mike Westhoff as assistant head coach to oversee special teams, Jeff Legwold of ESPN reports.

Westhoff has ties to head coach Sean Payton, having served as the Saints’ special teams coordinator in 2017-18 before retiring. From 2009-12, Westhoff was special teams coordinator for the Jets under Rex Ryan, who is a top candidate for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator job.

Westhoff’s special teams assistant with the Jets was Kotwica.

Kotwica’s career as a special teams coordinator has taken him to the Jets (2013), Washington (2014-18) and the Falcons (2019-20). He was the Vikings’ assistant special teams coordinator last season.

Westhoff, 75, indicated he was interviewing with the Broncos in a social media post Thursday, writing he was on his way to “Denver to meet an old friend.”