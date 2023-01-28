 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Broncos recently met in person with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh

  
Published January 28, 2023 05:50 PM
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh covets a Lombardi Trophy. But he apparently doesn’t think he’ll win one in Denver.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Broncos CEO Greg Penner met in recent days with Harbaugh regarding the possibility of taking the job in Denver.

The in-person interview came after a video interview -- and after Harbaugh announced that he’s staying in Ann Arbor for at least 2023.

The mere fact that Harbaugh took the meeting indicates that the door isn’t completely closed, despite his public comments. Otherwise, why waste everyone’s time?

Regardless, Harbaugh took the meeting. Which says plenty. The Broncos have moved on, which also says plenty.

Schefter downplays the meeting as due diligence. But no diligence is due if, as Harbaugh has said, he’s not leaving. So either the Broncos have decided (for now) not to offer Harbaugh the job, or Harbaugh has decided he doesn’t want it.

The development reconfirms that Harbaugh clearly has interest in returning to the NFL. Otherwise, he would have told Penner to not waste the time and money to fly from Colorado to Michigan.

And until the Broncos hire a coach, it remains theoretically possible that the Broncos will make Harbaugh an offer he doesn’t refuse. If, for example, they want 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and if Ryans prefers the Texans, the Broncos will need to move on to Plan B. Whoever Plan B may be.

It ultimately may be Plan C or D. The Broncos surely will try to characterize whoever gets the job as the first choice all along, for various reasons -- including but not limited to persuading the fan base that they got the guy they wanted and not a fallback option.