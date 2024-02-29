Report: Broncos to promote Jamar Cain to DL coach

The Broncos are expected to promote Jamar Cain to their defensive line coach, Bruce Feldman of CBS Sports reports.

Cain, 43, previously served as the team’s pass rush specialist assistant.

Cain coached the high school and college ranks for two decades before joining the Broncos a year ago.

He was defensive line coach and run game coordinator at LSU in 2022 and also has coached at Oklahoma, Arizona State, Fresno State, North Dakota State and Wyoming.