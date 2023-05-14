 Skip navigation
Broncos to sign Ben DiNucci, won’t sign Trent Harris after minicamp tryouts

  
Published May 14, 2023 12:48 PM

XFL sacks leader Trent Harris’ bid to land a contract with the Broncos reportedly didn’t work out, but quarterback Ben DiNucci’s effort had a happier ending.

Agent Joe Linta announced that his client has agreed to terms with Denver. The former Cowboys quarterback most recently played for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

DiNucci and Harris took part in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis this weekend, but Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports that the team will not be signing him to their 90-man roster.

DiNucci played three games and made one start for Dallas in 2020. He was 23-of-43 for 219 yards in those games.

Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham, and Jarrett Guarantano are the other quarterbacks for the Broncos.

Harris appeared in 19 games for the Dolphins and Giants from 2019 to 2021 and recorded 34 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble during his time in the NFL. He spent time with the Ravens and Raiders last year, but moved on to the XFL after failing to see any regular season action.

Picking up 9.5 sacks with the Houston Roughnecks created some interest in his services from Denver, but a return to the NFL will have to come with another team.

UPDATE 5:22 p.m. ET: Tomasson reports that running back Jacques Patrick, who also played in the XFL this season and tried out this weekend, is expected to sign with the team.