Report: Browns agree to terms with FB Michael Burton

The Browns are signing fullback Michael Burton, Tony Grossi of TheLandonDemand.com.

Burton, 34, spent the past two seasons in Denver.

In 2025, he played 16 percent of the offensive snaps in 17 games. He is also a core special teams player, seeing action on 62 percent of the Broncos’ special teams snaps last season.

Burton entered the NFL in 2015 as a fifth-round selection of the Lions.

In 10 seasons, Burton has appeared in 147 games with six different teams. He has played 1,369 offensive snaps and 1,814 on special teams in his career.

Todd Monken used a fullback on 41 percent of the Ravens’ offensive snaps last season.