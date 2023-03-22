Report: Browns are not pursuing DeAndre Hopkins trade

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Browns are not pursuing DeAndre Hopkins trade

  
Published March 22, 2023 12:04 AM
nbc_pk_fadislikesv2_230321
March 21, 2023 03:14 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons recap a wild first week of free agency in the NFL, and pick the teams who fell short trying to upgrade their roster.

Word on Tuesday was that the Browns continue to be interested in a possible trade for Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy, but their pursuit of a receiver does not appear to extend to DeAndre Hopkins.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that the team is not currently bidding for the veteran wideout’s services. There’s been word this week that bidding for Hopkins has ramped up, so there may not be time for the Browns to pivot to a bid if their mindset on Hopkins changes.

The Browns do not have first-round picks in 2023 or 2024 due to the Deshaun Watson, so any trades for a wideout would not include those picks and would further deplete the draft assets at their control.

In addition to the trade market, the Browns are also keeping tabs on free agent options. They visited with Marquise Goodwin on Tuesday.