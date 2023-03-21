Report: Browns haven’t closed door on possible trade for Jerry Jeudy

A recent report indicates the Broncos are unlikely to trade Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton. The Browns, though, haven’t given up on a deal for Jeudy, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

The Browns have pondered an offer of second- and fourth-round picks, Cabot adds. They do not have a first-round selection this year or next.

Cabot said the Cowboys were another team that inquired about Jeudy before they traded with the Texans for Brandin Cooks.

Jeudy set personal bests with 67 catches, 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season.

The Browns need to get Deshaun Watson some receiver help alongside Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones. Cooper made 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns last season, while Peoples-Jones caught 61 passes for 839 yards and three touchdowns.

David Bell was the third among the team’s wideouts last season with 24 receptions for 214 yards and no touchdowns.

The Browns hosted Marquise Goodwin on a free agent visit Tuesday.