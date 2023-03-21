Report: Browns haven’t closed door on possible trade for Jerry Jeudy

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Browns haven’t closed door on possible trade for Jerry Jeudy

  
Published March 21, 2023 07:19 PM
nbc_bfa_robinsonodell_230320
March 20, 2023 04:22 PM
Charles Robinson joins Brother From Another to detail Odell Beckham Jr.'s free agency and explain why he can't afford to wait around much longer for a more lucrative deal.

A recent report indicates the Broncos are unlikely to trade Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton. The Browns, though, haven’t given up on a deal for Jeudy, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

The Browns have pondered an offer of second- and fourth-round picks, Cabot adds. They do not have a first-round selection this year or next.

Cabot said the Cowboys were another team that inquired about Jeudy before they traded with the Texans for Brandin Cooks.

Jeudy set personal bests with 67 catches, 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season.

The Browns need to get Deshaun Watson some receiver help alongside Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones. Cooper made 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns last season, while Peoples-Jones caught 61 passes for 839 yards and three touchdowns.

David Bell was the third among the team’s wideouts last season with 24 receptions for 214 yards and no touchdowns.

The Browns hosted Marquise Goodwin on a free agent visit Tuesday.