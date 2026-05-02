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Report: Browns hire Trent Baalke in a consultant role

  
Published May 2, 2026 07:03 PM

The Browns have hired longtime NFL executive Trent Baalke in a “consultant-like capacity,” Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

The Jaguars fired Baalke as General Manager in the 2025 offseason, and he was out of the NFL last season. Baalke served in that role for four seasons in Jacksonville.

He was also General Manager for the 49ers from 2011-16.

During Baalke’s tenure in Jacksonville, the Jaguars went 25-43 with head coaches Urban Meyer and Doug Pederson, along with interim coach Darrell Bevell.

Baalke, 62, began his NFL run in 1998 as a scout for the Jets.

In addition to his time with the 49ers and Jaguars, Baalke has also worked for the Commanders.