 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_badbunny_260303.jpg
Roc Nation drops numbers for Bad Bunny’s SB show
v2nbc_pft_mack_260303.jpg
Mack reportedly will play and explore options
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260303.jpg
Are Bears the best fit for Crosby?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_badbunny_260303.jpg
Roc Nation drops numbers for Bad Bunny’s SB show
v2nbc_pft_mack_260303.jpg
Mack reportedly will play and explore options
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260303.jpg
Are Bears the best fit for Crosby?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Browns to release OT Cornelius Lucas

  
Published March 3, 2026 02:37 PM

The Browns are letting go of one of their veteran offensive linemen.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Cleveland is releasing tackle Cornelius Lucas.

Lucas, 34, joined the Browns last March, signing a two-year deal with the club. By releasing him, Cleveland will save roughly $1.8 million against the cap in 2026 with $1.6 million in daed money.

The Browns are continuing to reshape their offensive line under first-year head coach Todd Monken, making this an expected move.

Lucas has appeared in 138 games with 59 starts for the Lions, Rams, Saints, Bears, Commanders, and Browns.