Report: Browns to release OT Cornelius Lucas

The Browns are letting go of one of their veteran offensive linemen.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Cleveland is releasing tackle Cornelius Lucas.

Lucas, 34, joined the Browns last March, signing a two-year deal with the club. By releasing him, Cleveland will save roughly $1.8 million against the cap in 2026 with $1.6 million in daed money.

The Browns are continuing to reshape their offensive line under first-year head coach Todd Monken, making this an expected move.

Lucas has appeared in 138 games with 59 starts for the Lions, Rams, Saints, Bears, Commanders, and Browns.