Report: Browns won’t sign another QB due to Kenny Pickett injury

Though quarterback Kenny Pickett is not available to start the week, the Browns are still OK with their QBs room.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports the Browns will not sign another quarterback after Pickett suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday.

Instead, Cleveland will give Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders more reps. Flacco and Gabriel are more likely to get first-team reps with Sanders receiving second-team reps, Cabot reports.

Through the early portion of training camp, Flacco and Pickett have been taking snaps with the first-team offense. Gabriel has been with the twos and threes while Sanders has been behind center for the fourth group.

The Browns are slated to practice in full pads on Monday for the first time this summer.