nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Report: Browns won’t sign another QB due to Kenny Pickett injury

  
Published July 28, 2025 10:57 AM

Though quarterback Kenny Pickett is not available to start the week, the Browns are still OK with their QBs room.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports the Browns will not sign another quarterback after Pickett suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday.

Instead, Cleveland will give Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders more reps. Flacco and Gabriel are more likely to get first-team reps with Sanders receiving second-team reps, Cabot reports.

Through the early portion of training camp, Flacco and Pickett have been taking snaps with the first-team offense. Gabriel has been with the twos and threes while Sanders has been behind center for the fourth group.

The Browns are slated to practice in full pads on Monday for the first time this summer.